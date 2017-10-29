This Burton home was empty when a car came crashing into it

A car was found “partially embedded” in a Burton home just after 5 a.m. Sunday, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
The home near the corner of Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road appeared to be empty at the time, according to the release. Though the house was damaged, the overall structure was deemed sound after the car was removed from the front of the house.
The female driver was treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital, according to the release. She was able to get herself out of the car before first responders arrived.
Burton fire crews were on scene for about two hours.
This story will be updated.
