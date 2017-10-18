A pickup truck was in flames, blocking part of US 21 on St. Helena Island

A pickup truck caught fire on U.S. 21 near St. Helena Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District.
The Ford F-250 was in flames in the southbound lane of Sea Island Parkway around 3:30 p.m., fire district spokesman Scott Harris said on Wednesday. The whole front end of the truck was on fire and producing quite a bit of smoke when firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was not immediately determined, Harris said. Southbound traffic was blocked for about 30 minutes.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
