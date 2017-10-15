Ribaut Road in Beaufort was temporarily shutdown after a car caught fire in the roadway around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department.
Beaufort News

A car called it quits and caught fire in the middle of a Beaufort roadway

By Joan McDonough

October 15, 2017 11:40 AM

Ribaut Road in Beaufort was temporarily shutdown after a car caught fire in the roadway around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department.

The car shut off while the driver was heading down Ribaut Road, Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said Sunday morning. The driver tried to restart the car but a fire started under the hood, sending up smoke. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters had the fire out in about 10 minutes, according to the department’s Facebook post. The roadway was closed for about 30 minutes.

