Want an apartment with a dog park and waterfront views? Developer targets Port Royal site

New Beaufort County apartments expected to be available by next summer will target renters willing to pay for various amenities and a waterfront locale.
The 300-unit project is planned near the intersection of Savannah Highway and S.C. 170 in the Shell Point area. The property on Miranda Circle is in the town of Port Royal and plans will go before the town’s design review panel Thursday.
“Legends North of Broad” is adjacent to Parc at Broad River, another high-end apartment development by the same developers. One, two and three-bedroom units will be offered in buildings modeled to look like Charleston townhomes, said architect David English, who is working with developer Dick Edwards.
Prices have not been established but will probably be similar to Parc to start, with one-bedroom units more than $900, English said. Parc at Broad River includes washers and dryers in the units, chef’s kitchens, a saltwater pool and its success is encouraging for the second project, he said.
“People are willing to pay the price for something nice,” English said. “It’s a beautiful site.”
A dog park, grilling areas, resort-style pool and community area overlooking the Broad River are among the planned amenities. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wraparound screened porches and walking trails will be among the other selling points.
Some buildings will include elevators to accommodate older renters and retirees. Some units will inclue garages and on-site storage will be offered for rent.
The project could break ground by January, with the first units being leased next summer. Apartments will be available for rent as each building goes up, English said.
Development has picked up along Savannah Highway. A new housing development will eventually include 185 homes and join other new neighborhoods in the area.
Two new self-storage facilities are also under construction.
Another Port Royal apartment project underway on Ribaut Road will include 48 units planned as workforce housing. Those apartments will be two and three bedrooms with a playground, planning documents show.
