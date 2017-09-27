Hoverboard blamed for Burton blaze that drove family from their home

A Burton family escaped a house fire last night after being alerted by a smoke alarm.
The fire started in a single-story home on Mroz Road about 11:30 p.m., a Burton Fire District release said. Firefighters from Burton and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort found an adult and two children already out of the home and smoke and flames coming from one side of the house.
The fire is believed to have been started by a Hoverboard charging in a bedroom. The room had fire damage and there was smoke and heat damage throughout.
Air station firefighters responded under a new agreement in which they will send a truck to all nearby major emergencies, the release said.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments