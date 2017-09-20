Seabrook vehicle fire ends busy day for Burton firefighters

A late Tuesday night vehicle fire in Seabrook ended a busy day for Burton firefighters. No injuries were reported in the fire, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Delaney Circle and Stuart Point Road where firefighters arrrived to find a passenger vehicle parked off the roadway fully involved in flames, according to the release.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly along with a small brush fire that was the result of the vehicle fire.
The fire was one of 19 emergency calls the fire district responded to throughout the day Tuesday. Three of those calls were crashes and one of those crashes critically injured a female driver.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments