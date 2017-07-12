A mother and child were both hospitalized after a crash at Sea Island Parkway and Dulamo Road on Friday night.
Beaufort News

July 12, 2017 4:41 PM

Injured mother and child sent to separate hospitals after St. Helena Island crash

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A 44-year-old woman and her child were injured in a St. Helena Island crash around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The mother was in “serious condition” and was airlifted to receive medical attention in Savannah for “critical injuries” after the crash at Dulamo Road and Sea Island Parkway, according to Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District spokesman Scott Harris. The child was also injured and transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Bystanders removed the child from the vehicle, and firefighters freed the entrapped mother, Harris said. The car had been hit by another vehicle on the driver’s side

The mother was taken to St. Helena Park on Ball Park Road where the helicopter could land, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol, and more information will be published when the report is available.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

