This Beaufort County high school will be getting a new principal

Beaufort High School principal Corey Murphy has accepted a new job in a Virginia school district, according to the Williamsburg James City Council Public Schools website.
Murphy, who has been Beaufort High’s principal since the 2012-13 school year, will serve as chief of staff for Williamsburg James City Council Public Schools, a coastal Virginia school district that serves roughly 11,300 students.
The WJCC School Board approved his appointment at its June 6 board meeting.
“I am very pleased that we have attracted these talented educators to fill vital roles in WJCC,” Superintendent Olwen E. Herron said in a statement.
The Beaufort County School District’s main office was closed Friday, so The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette were unable to seek comment from the district.
