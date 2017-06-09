This Beaufort County high school will be getting a new principal

Beaufort County School District
Beaufort High School principal Corey Murphy has accepted a new job in a Virginia school district, according to the Williamsburg James City Council Public Schools website.

Murphy, who has been Beaufort High’s principal since the 2012-13 school year, will serve as chief of staff for Williamsburg James City Council Public Schools, a coastal Virginia school district that serves roughly 11,300 students.

The WJCC School Board approved his appointment at its June 6 board meeting.

“I am very pleased that we have attracted these talented educators to fill vital roles in WJCC,” Superintendent Olwen E. Herron said in a statement.

The Beaufort County School District’s main office was closed Friday, so The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette were unable to seek comment from the district.

