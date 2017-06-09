Beaufort, Charleston mayors back Paris Accord. Will other Lowcountry leaders follow?

Despite President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that the United States would pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg have signed a letter committing to the agreement, which was signed by world leaders in 2015 and set goals for reducing emissions and slowing the planet’s rising temperature.
The two are among hundreds of other U.S. leaders who have signed the agreement. But news of Keyserling’s signing was divisive in the Lowcountry. While some applauded his stance, others criticized his decision and the accord.
Here’s a sample of what readers had to say. What do you think? Comment below the article to let us know.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments