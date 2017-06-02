Here’s where your school board rep stands on the school start time issue

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette polled each Beaufort County school board member about school start times, which changed this past school year to be one hour later for middle and high schools and 45 minutes earlier for elementary schools. (The district’s two K-8 schools — River Ridge Academy and Robert Smalls International Academy — operate on an 8:45 start time.)
Seven of the 11 board members responded to questions within the 48-hour window The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette provided. Attempts to contact board members were made Wednesday and Thursday. Some responses have been edited for length.
The board is expected to discuss start times on June 20 at its regular meeting.
Would you consider the change in school start times this year to be successful?
Earl Campbell, District 1, Lobeco/Gray’s Hill: Did not respond to two emails and two phone calls.
David Striebinger, District 2, Beaufort/Lady’s Island: “I don’t know if it’s been successful or not. We don’t have data yet and it’s too early to tell. Most of the parental feedback from high schools has been positive.”
Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, District 3, St. Helena Island: Preferred not to answer at this time.
Joseph Dunkle, District 4, Port Royal: “I can’t tell as of now, but I will say I have heard no outpouring of happiness or disgruntled-ness from my constituents either way.”
Geri Kinton, District 5, Burton: “I believe the change in start times, while certainly a challenge in some respects and for some families this first year, has been overall positive for the district. I recognize there isn’t a plan which will please everyone. If we change the times back, those who are happy will become the new unhappy ones.”
Patricia Felton-Montgomery, District 6, Okatie: Did not respond to two emails and two phone calls
Evva Anderson, District 7, Pritchardville: Responded, but did not provide answers as of deadline
Mary Cordray, District 8, Bluffton: “It is too early to say if the start time change has been successful. We do not yet have the data for this year to review to see if the change had the desired impact, and I do not believe one year of data is sufficient. I am also concerned that this year had unique and significant disruption to lives and families because of the hurricane and the impact that had on our students.”
Christina Gwozdz, District 9, Bluffton: “In general, it’s working pretty well, but it seems like the parents of younger students are having more issues. Have we surveyed the parents and staff about this? I don’t think we have.”
Bill Payne, District 10, northern Hilton Head Island: “I would consider the start times to be successful. This is first full school year of the new start times, and overall the majority of students, BCSD staff and parents have adjusted to the new start times. Have the new start times been a challenge to some households? Yes, but the parents who had challenges at the beginning of the school year have made suitable adjustments.”
JoAnn Orischak, District 11, southern Hilton Head Island: “I’ve never understood how to measure the success of this change, but I’ve always respected the findings from American Academy of Pediatrics. I do think doctors are the higher authority over educators in regard to our children’s health.”
Are you in favor of keeping school start times as they are or changing/adjusting them?
Earl Campbell, District 1, Lobeco/Gray’s Hill: Did not respond to two emails and two phone calls.
David Striebinger, District 2, Beaufort/Lady’s Island: “I am in favor of keeping high school start time as it is for another year, but would like to adjust elementary times to be a little later. Most of the negative feedback is from elementary school start time. Bus turnaround times is key.”
Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, District 3, St. Helena Island: Hasn’t made a decision yet, but said that each district has their own concerns.
Joseph Dunkle, District 4, Port Royal: “I support keeping middle and high school start time where it is now. For elementary, I’m open to moving it a little later if possible.”
Geri Kinton, District 5, Burton: “I prefer to keep the current times in place another year so we can collect more data points and viewpoints from parents and educators to thoroughly evaluate the overall results. I also believe we should vigorously investigate options that will decrease the bus turnaround times, thus allowing elementary start times to be adjusted a little later — perhaps even implementing (them) mid-year if appropriate and well communicated in advance to parents.”
Patricia Felton-Montgomery, District 6, Okatie: Did not respond to two emails and two phone calls
Evva Anderson, District 7, Pritchardville: Responded, but did not provide answers as of deadline
Mary Cordray, District 8, Bluffton: “I would like to be able to have all students in our district starting school between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. I fully support getting our elementary students start time to as close to 8 a.m. as possible. I do not support changing high school and middle school start times back to 7:30 to 7:45. As far as I know the only change that the board is considering for the upcoming year is to try to move the elementary students to a later start time by as many minutes as possible, hopefully 10 to 15 minutes.”
Christina Gwozdz, District 9, Bluffton: “I am in favor of pushing the elementary schools closer to 8 and keeping middle and high school start time around 8:45. It’s not something the district should be changing significantly every year.”
Bill Payne, District 10, northern Hilton Head Island: “I am in favor of keeping the start times as they are. Yes, we can make adjustments if needed, but ‘one’ year is not enough time to make to make grand and/or massive changes. The majority of citizens/parents I have spoken to, or whom I have received emails from are in favor of keeping the middle and high school start times as they are. There are some citizens/parents who would like some adjustment in the elementary start time only when additional additional data is collected, studied and shared by the BCSD.”
JoAnn Orischak, District 11, southern Hilton Head Island: “I’m in favor of keeping middle and high school times where they are, but moving elementary school time up a little bit later. I understand there are adjustments to be made in all households.”
To contact your school board representative:
Earl Campbell, District 1, Lobeco/Gray’s Hill
▪ 843-846-4531 or 843-476-7512
▪ earl.campbell@beaufort.k12.sc.us
David Striebinger, District 2, Beaufort/Lady’s Island
▪ 843-694-7743
▪ david.stribeinger@beaufort.k12.sc.us
Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, District 3, St. Helena Island
▪ 843-838-5445
▪ cynthia.gregory@beaufort.k12.sc.us
Joseph Dunkle, District 4, Port Royal
▪ 843-321-9031
▪ joseph.dunkle@beaufort.k12.sc.us
Geri Kinton, District 5, Burton
▪ 843-846-2366
▪ geri.kinton@beaufort.k12.sc.us
Patricia Felton-Montgomery, District 6, Okatie
▪ 843-707-1036 or 843-441-4993
▪ patricia.montgomery@beaufort.k12.sc.us
Evva Anderson, District 7, Pritchardville
▪ 843-683-0680
▪ evva.anderson@beaufort.k12.sc.us
Mary Cordray, District 8, Bluffton
▪ 803-312-1196
▪ mary.cordray@beaufort.k12.sc.us
Christina Gwozdz, District 9, Bluffton
▪ 843-636-8555
▪ christina.gwozdz@beaufort.k12.sc.us
Bill Payne, District 10, northern Hilton Head Island
▪ 843-682-3285 or 310-600-0873
▪ bill.payne@beaufort.k12.sc.us
JoAnn Orischak, District 11, southern Hilton Head Island
▪ 843-338-1737
▪ joann.orischak@beaufort.k12.sc.us
Or attend an upcoming school board meeting:
▪ 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at Beaufort County Council Chambers, 100 Ribaut Road, Beaufort
▪ 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at Bluffton Public Library, 120 Palmetto Way
