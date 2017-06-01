Hunting Island reopens on Friday. Here's what you should know.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:18 Surveillance video shows multiple Beaufort burglars in attempted gun store break in Pause 1:34 Why was Harriet Tubman so important to the Reconstruction? 0:50 Gullah food and Southern food, what's the difference? 0:54 Legally blind 90-year-old performs at Gullah Festival 0:45 These Whale Branch seniors just graduated, but now what? 1:20 Working the day away: Friends of Hunting Island volunteers build more than 300 picnic tables, paint lighthouse fence in 2 days 1:06 Why do Hunting Island beaches now look like the Caribbean? 0:31 How has Beaufort County grown since 2015? 1:36 Should you panic over canine influenza? 1:12 Heading to Hunting Island this summer? Here's what to expect. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Hunting Island State Park reopens on Friday for the first time since Hurricane Matthew made landfall in October. The reopening was set for Memorial Day weekend, but severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall tore through the Lowcountry, causing another week's delay. Here's what you'll see as you make your way into the state park, and what the view looks like from the top of the lighthouse. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

