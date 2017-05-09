He still has the key, but his motorcycle is gone

A $4,000 motorcycle was stolen from a Lady’s Island parking lot overnight Monday, but the thief doesn’t have the key.
The owner said he searched the Colony Gardens Road parking lot and surrounding areas in case it was a prank, but the motorcycle was nowhere to be found, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The owner told a deputy he still had the motorcycle’s only key, so he thought it was unlikely that the bike was driven away, according to the report.
The black 2005 Yamaha YZF-R1 was stolen between about 8:30 p.m. on Monday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
