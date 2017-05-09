Beaufort News

May 09, 2017 4:16 PM

He still has the key, but his motorcycle is gone

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A $4,000 motorcycle was stolen from a Lady’s Island parking lot overnight Monday, but the thief doesn’t have the key.

The owner said he searched the Colony Gardens Road parking lot and surrounding areas in case it was a prank, but the motorcycle was nowhere to be found, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The owner told a deputy he still had the motorcycle’s only key, so he thought it was unlikely that the bike was driven away, according to the report.

The black 2005 Yamaha YZF-R1 was stolen between about 8:30 p.m. on Monday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute

Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute 1:07

Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute
Meet the new Lady's Island Wal-Mart stoplight 0:55

Meet the new Lady's Island Wal-Mart stoplight
Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute 1:07

Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos