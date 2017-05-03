Shots fired into truck lead to attempted murder charges for Burton man

A 40-year-old Burton man is wanted is wanted in connection with an April 17 shooting into a vehicle at a Roundabout Loop residence.
Michael Lamant Brown, also known as Bronx Brown, is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Brown allegedly shot into a truck parked at the residence shortly before 10 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office report of the incident. No one was injured.
Two individuals said they were sitting inside the truck when one round went into a tire and another went into the front passenger side window and out of the windshield on the driver’s side, according to the report. Two .45 caliber shell casings were found in the area.
Brown and a woman were allegedly at the home looking for his girlfriend, who the victims said was not present, the report said. The victims told deputies they heard the woman say, “No, don’t do it,” before they heard two shots and saw the muzzle flash.
Brown, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent the Roundabout Loop and Joe Frazier Road areas in Burton, according to the release.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the April 17 incident can contact investigator Adam Draisen at 843-255-3409 or Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments