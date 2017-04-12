Driving Boundary Street? Be careful around business driveways, expect rerouted traffic

Beaufort drivers are urged to use caution around Boundary Street this week as some business driveways may temporarily close and traffic could be rerouted.
“Work this week is near the Carolina Cove and Enmark entrance,” according to a city news release. “Crews are keeping access open, but traffic may enter the complex at a different location than usual.”
Each driveway is expected to be affected for about a day, the release said.
The changes to the traffic pattern relate to crews “digging a trench for an underground duct bank that will hold communications and power lines currently strung overhead on utility poles,” according to the release.
