Tabernacle Baptist Church to host lecture on Robert Smalls, Harriet Tubman

Dr. Andrew Billingsley will lecture on the topic of “Harriet Tubman and Robert Smalls in South Carolina during the Civil War” at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tabernacle Baptist Church, according to a news release.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Billingsley is a distinguished professor, emeritus professor and former professor of sociology and African-American studies and Senior-Scholar-in-Residence at the Institute for Families in Society. He is emeritus professor and former chair of family studies at the University of Maryland, and he has served as president of Morgan State University and vice president for academic affairs at Howard University.
Billingsley has published a range of works, including “Black Families in White America,” “Climbing Jacob’s Ladder,” “The Enduring Legacy of African-American Families,” “Children of the Storm,” “Mighty Like a River,” The Church and Social Reform” and, his most recent work, “Yearning to Breathe Free: Robert Smalls of South Carolina and his Families.”
Tabernacle Baptist Church is located at 911 Craven St. in downtown Beaufort. Tabernacle is also the burial place of Robert Smalls. The church is currently engaged in efforts to construct a monument at Tabernacle to honor Harriet Tubman for her work and contributions made in Beaufort during the Civil War.
