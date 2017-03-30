Police: Beaufort man charged with burglary found with gun stolen in separate heist

A 20-year-old Beaufort man was charged Wednesday in connection with a Battery Creek Road burglary Monday in which jewelry and a handgun were taken.
Deandre Major faces a first degree burglary charge after forensic evidence was found at the scene of the daytime burglary, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release.
Major remained incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center early Thursday afternoon with bond set at $75,615, according to online detention center records.
During Major’s arrest, a handgun was found that was reported stolen during another daytime burglary at a Waverly Way residence on Wednesday, according to the release. Investigators are examining evidence from that burglary and other recent Mossy Oaks burglaries to see if they are connected.
Anyone with information can contact Msgt. George Erdel at 843-322- 7958.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments