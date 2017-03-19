Mobile home destroyed in St. Helena Island fire

A single-wide mobile home on St. Helena Island was lost to fire Saturday afternoon.
A neighbor noticed the Seaside Road home was on fire and called 911 around 4:30 p.m., Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District spokesman Scott Harris said Sunday morning. The home was unoccupied and there were no injuries, he said.
The home was engulfed in flames and was “a total loss,” Harris said. In addition to the home, firefighters had to extinguish a propane tank that had vented nearby.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
