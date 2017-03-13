Beaufort News

March 13, 2017 12:58 PM

Ready to paddle? Dragonboat Beaufort is back

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

The popular Dragonboat Beaufort races return in June.

The organization, which raises money to support those affected by cancer in Beaufort County, will host an information session from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Beaufort Digital Corridor, 500 Carteret St. Dragonboat representatives will be available to walk participants through the online registering process.

Those interested can register at www.dragonboat-raceday.com. The races are planned June 24 in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

The 2016 event drew 22 teams, almost 500 paddlers and raised $20,000, a Dragonboat news release said.

