Sunday fire at St. Helena campground destroys RV

Fire destroyed an RV at a St. Helena campground Sunday, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island spokesman Scott Harris said Sunday night.
The RV was parked at Tuck in the Wood Campground off of Lands End Road on St. Helena Island around 3 p.m. when the fire started, Harris said. No injuries were reported.
A campground employee fought the fire with a fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived, Harris said. The fire engulfed the camper and threatened another vehicle before firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames.
