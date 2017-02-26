Debris pile fire spreads to Seabrook mobile home

A yard debris fire grew in Seabrook out of control Saturday afternoon and spread to a nearby mobile home.
Crews with the Burton Fire District responded around 4:30 p.m. to the fire on Detour Road around found a large pile of debris, including “pieces from a whole tree, burning out of control with smoke coming from” the mobile home, according to a fire district news release.
The mobile home was vacant and no one was injured, according to the release.
Fire district officials urge residents to check with local fire department about regulations and safety tips before burning debris piles.
