The Boundary Street project isn’t finished, but this might make some drivers happy

A large section of First Street in Beaufort is now open to traffic after paving and sidewalk work, a city news release said.
The road work was part of the Boundary Street project. First Street, which runs parallel to Boundary, will eventually extend behind Chick-fil-A to the new intersection at Boundary Street and Robert Smalls Parkway.
Drivers have access to the traffic light at Hogarth and Boundary streets and the new traffic signal at Polk and Boundary streets, beside Walgreens.
Although First Street is open, work on the road is not completely finished. Crews still need to complete final paving and stripe the road.
