Beaufort News
"Cookies and Concerns" brings a taste of the Women's March on Washington to Beaufort
Organizer Alison Davidson speaks, on Jan. 21, 2017, during a spontaneous gathering of people at the pavilion of Beaufort's Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park that was held in support of the Women's March on Washington. Davidson said the rally-like event, dubbed "Cookies and Concerns," came about through posts on her Facebook page. In addition to discussing their political concerns, participants had also been asked to bring cookies for donation to local charities, Davidson said.Jay Karr The Island Packet