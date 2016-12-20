10 years later, fatal shooting during Sheldon robbery still unsolved

Ten years after a man was shot during a robbery at a Sheldon store and subsequently died, investigators are still looking for answers.
Joseph Holmes, then 68, died Dec. 20, 2006, after the armed robbery at Sheldon’s Convenience Store on Trask Parkway, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Two masked gunmen came in to rob the store, the release said, A witness said he ran from where he was sitting with Holmes to the back of the store, according to the release. Several shots rang out and the suspects ran away.
Holmes was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he died from a single gunshot wound, according to the release. No suspects have been identified.
Anyone who can give information that leads to an arrest in the case can receive a reward of up to $2,500, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments