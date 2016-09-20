Boundary Street lane shift starting next week

Boundary Street traffic will shift south next week as utility work changes sides of the road.
The change will begin Monday, according to a city news release. Four lanes will remain open but barrels will move toward Battery Creek as crews begin building an underground utility bank on the north side.
Drivers are asked to use caution. Left turns will continue to be limited to intersections with traffic lights.
Before the shift, asphalt will be added to the level off the south side of the road. The lanes will then be shifted and road restriped, project spokesman Sammy Negron said in the release.
Construction for the $33 million project began in earnest in January and is expected to be completed in early 2018. In August, a realigned intersection at Robert Smalls Parkway opened.
Once completed, utilities will be buried from Neil Road to Ribaut Road. Raised medians and wider pedestrian pathways are also part of the work.
Comments