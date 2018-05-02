Surveillance camera captures military plane crash near Savannah, Georgia

With the fee for a one-day pass into Sea Pines likely to go up to $8 in June, we looked into how you can use a pass to visit the beach there. Since there is no beach parking for single day pass holders, your options are to walk or take the trolley.
Leatherback sea turtles are the largest turtles in the world — they're capable of reaching over 2,000 pounds. Here's what brings them to the South Carolina coast, and some other quick facts about these gentle giants.
Located on Paris Avenue less than a block from Ribaut Road are the Cypress Wetlands. The park features a trail through restored wetlands full of wildlife and a rookery for wading birds. Here's a taste of what you might find there.
A 65-year-old woman complained of leg pain while on a cruise ship sitting 50 miles off the coast of Charleston, S.C. A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina.
St. Helena Island resident James Garfield Smalls, 98, sings a spiritual on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, one of many in his repertoire. Smalls is to be recognized by the South Carolina Arts Commission with the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award.
Logan Cambro wants to slow speeders in his Point Comfort Road neighborhood so he patrols it in a chicken suit. He signals motorists to slow down when his speed gun tells him they are going faster than the speed limit.
Jane Carson-Sandler survived a 1976 attack by the Golden State Killer and later moved to Sun City Hilton Head. Here, while recounting the attack during a March 1 interview, she sums up her feelings about the then still-unidentified rapist.