Boat catches on fire 8 miles offshore Beaufort County with couple and dogs on board

A boat carrying a couple and their two dogs caught fire Wednesday about eight miles offshore the mouth of St. Helena Sound, according to the U.S. Coast Guard in Charleston.
The 65-foot boat, named “City Slickers,” caught fire in the engine room at about noon, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard Command Center launched a small boat and helicopter from Tybee Island, and Parris Island Fire Rescue also sent out a boat for the rescue operation.
The fire was extinguished about an hour after it was reported, and everyone on board was safe and uninjured, according to the Coast Guard.
The boat’s engine was damaged, but the boat was not disabled. It rode safely to Skull Creek Marina on Hilton Head Island, escorted by the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard determined the cause of the fire was electrical. No violations were recorded.
