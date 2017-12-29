Stock photo of the U.S. Coast guard
Stock photo of the U.S. Coast guard
Stock photo of the U.S. Coast guard

Local

Boat catches on fire 8 miles offshore Beaufort County with couple and dogs on board

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

December 29, 2017 11:23 AM

A boat carrying a couple and their two dogs caught fire Wednesday about eight miles offshore the mouth of St. Helena Sound, according to the U.S. Coast Guard in Charleston.

The 65-foot boat, named “City Slickers,” caught fire in the engine room at about noon, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard Command Center launched a small boat and helicopter from Tybee Island, and Parris Island Fire Rescue also sent out a boat for the rescue operation.

The fire was extinguished about an hour after it was reported, and everyone on board was safe and uninjured, according to the Coast Guard.

The boat’s engine was damaged, but the boat was not disabled. It rode safely to Skull Creek Marina on Hilton Head Island, escorted by the Coast Guard.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Coast Guard determined the cause of the fire was electrical. No violations were recorded.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report

    With a winter weather advisory in effect for freezing rain and drizzle, temperatures hovering around 32 degrees and a light drizzle falling, here's the latest on early morning commuter traffic conditions heading from Bluffton to Hilton Head Island.

Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report

Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report 1:25

Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report
Do you know which beer goes with which glass? Here's a handy pairing guide. 1:03

Do you know which beer goes with which glass? Here's a handy pairing guide.
From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

View More Video