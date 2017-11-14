How you can join the hundreds who are rallying around stricken Bluffton teen

More Videos

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

Pause
Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:31

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades 0:39

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 1:36

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain 0:23

If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:21

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

  • Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

    Although Bluffton teen Michael Mugrage was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, the Bluffton Police Department made his day.

Although Bluffton teen Michael Mugrage was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, the Bluffton Police Department made his day. Drew Martin Submitted, Staff video
Although Bluffton teen Michael Mugrage was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, the Bluffton Police Department made his day. Drew Martin Submitted, Staff video

Local

How you can join the hundreds who are rallying around stricken Bluffton teen

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

November 14, 2017 10:55 AM

The Bluffton community — and people from across South Carolina — are rallying around a teenager who is fighting a rare and aggressive cancer.

Bluffton 15-year-old Michael Mugrage was diagnosed with high-risk rhabdomyosarcoma two weeks ago. The cancer has surrounded his left lung and was found in his bone marrow. He also has tumors on his skull.

The May River High School student faces 54 weeks of treatment and multiple surgeries.

“The whole community has embraced my son,” Michael’s mother Jessica Mugrage told The Island Packet. “I never could have imagined that they would have rallied around my family. It’s very inspiring.”

Many people who read and shared Michael’s story on Facebook also shared the link to a Go Fund Me page set up by family friend and neighbor Bluffton Realtor Catherine Keith Donaldson.

As of Tuesday morning, the Go Fund Me page had raised nearly $30,000 of the $50,000 goal to help cover Michael’s medical expenses.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

Pause
Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:31

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades 0:39

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 1:36

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain 0:23

If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:21

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

View More Video