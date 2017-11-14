How you can join the hundreds who are rallying around stricken Bluffton teen

The Bluffton community — and people from across South Carolina — are rallying around a teenager who is fighting a rare and aggressive cancer.
Bluffton 15-year-old Michael Mugrage was diagnosed with high-risk rhabdomyosarcoma two weeks ago. The cancer has surrounded his left lung and was found in his bone marrow. He also has tumors on his skull.
The May River High School student faces 54 weeks of treatment and multiple surgeries.
“The whole community has embraced my son,” Michael’s mother Jessica Mugrage told The Island Packet. “I never could have imagined that they would have rallied around my family. It’s very inspiring.”
Many people who read and shared Michael’s story on Facebook also shared the link to a Go Fund Me page set up by family friend and neighbor Bluffton Realtor Catherine Keith Donaldson.
As of Tuesday morning, the Go Fund Me page had raised nearly $30,000 of the $50,000 goal to help cover Michael’s medical expenses.
