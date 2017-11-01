We’re getting a Lowcountry Oyster Trail and here’s what you should know about it

More Videos 2:32 'It's just massive chaos:' 911 audio released from Ridgeland hayride crash Pause 0:39 Ambulance responds to multi-vehicle crash in Bluffton 0:53 Drill instructor charged with hazing "was a good Marine," defense says 2:26 Watch as Florida cop wrangles anaconda while partner shoots video 1:25 Hilton Head's beauty is preserved, but what about the island's slave and Gullah history? 1:54 Here's what we know about the NYC truck attack that killed 8 0:35 Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:31 Watch as "Julia" the osprey is released on Hilton Head 0:39 To build organs, doctors don't use ink in this 3D printer 1:00 New $100K, 'germ-zapping' robot at Beaufort Memorial Hospital Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster Though Beaufort's Sea Eagle Market does not provide oyster shucking service for the oysters it sells, workers there know a thing or two about how to prize an oyster from its shell. Here, just in time for oyster season, employees Kelly Bowick and Lora Wasielewski demonstrate the proper way to shuck a raw oyster on Nov. 10, 2016. Though Beaufort's Sea Eagle Market does not provide oyster shucking service for the oysters it sells, workers there know a thing or two about how to prize an oyster from its shell. Here, just in time for oyster season, employees Kelly Bowick and Lora Wasielewski demonstrate the proper way to shuck a raw oyster on Nov. 10, 2016. Jay Karr The Island Packet

