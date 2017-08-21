Here’s your chance to tell Beaufort County how you feel about a plastic bag ban

Are you in support of or against a potential plastic bag ban in Beaufort County? Either way, you’ll have a chance to voice your opinion Tuesday.
Beaufort County officials are planning to discuss a plastic bag ban or fee at a Natural Resources Committee meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will take place at 100 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, in the executive conference room of the Beaufort County Government Robert Smalls Complex.
The issue is among the five most important policy-making priorities in the county's 2017 strategic plan.
Hilton Head Island officials are also considering a similar ban or fee on plastic bags.
In July, about 700 people responded to a survey from the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of commerce about plastic bag use. Of those who responded, 71 percent said they believed plastic bags should be banned on Hilton Head, according to the chamber.
A bill earlier this year tried to stop local efforts to ban plastic bags. Although it was tabled in March, it could be brought up again when the next legislative session begins in January.
Rikki Parker, South Coast Project manager for the Coastal Conservation League, says that plastic pollution from single-use plastic bags is a serious concern not only for the marine life but also for the extremely profitable tourism industry and fishing industry in the area.
She hopes that Beaufort County, as well as Hilton Head, implement plastic bag bans or fees, similar to the ordinances already working in Isle of Palms and Folly Beach.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
