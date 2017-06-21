Rachel Lindsay and her date Dean arrived on Calhoun Street in Old Town Bluffton the night of March 28, 2017, to dance to the tunes of country singer Russell Dickerson.
June 21, 2017 6:06 PM

Hilton Head resort not through with ‘The Bachelorette’ connection just yet

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head Island will be keeping “The Bachelorette” love alive with a package that will allow visitors to retrace the steps of where an episode of the show was recently filmed.

The episode, which filmed in Bluffton and on Hilton Head in March, premiered Monday on ABC.

“Vacation like the Bachelorette Girls Getaway” comes with champagne and roses and two-nights at the Sonesta Resort where Rachel Lindsay, this season’s bachelorette stayed.

It includes breakfast at Heyward’s Restaurant, where Rachel dined, treatments for two at Aruma Spa and sunset bike rides.

The package starts at $349 per night plus resort fees and taxes. The stay must be booked by Oct. 31 and used by Dec. 31.

Visit Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island’s website for more information or call 843-842-2400.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

