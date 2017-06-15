The ‘next generation’ of retirement living opening this month on Hilton Head

Later this month, the first residents will move into “The Bayshore” on Hilton Head Island, an independent and assisted-living retirement community described by its operators as the first of its kind in South Carolina.
What makes the five-story, 126-unit facility at 421 Squire Pope Road unique is that residents who initially choose to live independently can remain in their units if they later need assisted-living services, said Pauline Giron, Bayshore’s director of community relations. In a more typical facility, those needing assisted-living help later often have to move to another unit, she said.
The Bayshore also is the first facility of its kind in the state to have full kitchens and a washer and dryer in the units, she said. With a swimming pool, garden, fire pit, swing trellis, and view of the water along Skull Creek, the facility mimics a luxury hotel getaway.
“We’re just so proud to be able to have an option like this to offer residents in this area,” Giron said. “(The Bayshore) offers a wonderful lifestyle that will serve them today and in the future as their needs change.”
There is no buy-in fee, and the one-bedroom and two-bedroom units are monthly rentals, Giron said. Rents range from about $3,900 to $6,000 per month, which covers utility, housekeeping, transportation and meal costs, she said.
Four levels of assisted living are also available, with services including medicine management, assistance with daily tasks, or more hands-on care.
There are 74 units available for rent; 52 reservations already have been made, Giron said.
The 153,000-square-foot building is set to open to residents on June 26. A public open house will take place on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Here’s a sneak peak at what Giron calls the “next generation” of retirement living:
Spa:
On the first floor of The Bayshore is The Waves Day Spa, complete with manicure and pedicure stations, hair stations and a massage area.
Golf simulator:
Although The Bayshore doesn’t have its own golf course, it’s possible to play major courses — like Pebble Beach — from the comfort of home.
A golf simulator allows residents to play a round with friends or go solo. As players hit actual golf balls at a projector screen, cameras capture their swing and realistically place the ball where it would land. The game can be adjusted for weather to make playing the courses as realistic as possible.
Movie theater:
With movie-theater seating and sound, residents can watch movies without a ticket fee at The Crescent Theater. It will be open for residents to watch movies on their own time, and there will also be scheduled movies.
Sunset cruises:
While The Bayshore doesn’t have its own boat yet, the operators plan to get one that will take residents on sunset cruises from a private dock. Cruises will take place at least twice a week and by special request, Giron said.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
