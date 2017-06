Hilton Head Island resident Catherine Pinto was cruising along Broad Creek on her boyfriend Capt. Matt Everhard's charter boat the Honey B. on Saturday, June 3, 2017, when they came across "Nic" the dolphin. Pinto's dog Lucy was excited by the encounter: The two appeared to have a bit of a conversation before "Nic" swam off. Pinto said this isn't a first for Lucy. "She loves the dolphins!" Pinto said.