Crews respond to sewage spill in Bluffton’s Pine Ridge neighborhood

An unsecured valve on a Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority sewer pump caused sewage to overflow Wednesday into a stormwater detention pond in Bluffton’s Pine Ridge neighborhood.
Crews with the water utility responded to the pond near the of intersection Pine Ridge Drive and Buckwalter Parkway and immediately took appropriate cleanup and repair action to stop the overflow, according to a BJWSA news release.
Signs alerting the public of the overflow have been posted in the area and notices have been placed at the homes along the edge of the pond. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified, and is working with the utility to address any effects caused by the overflow, the release said.
If you see or suspect any type of spill from the sewer system, contact BJWSA at 843-987-9200.
