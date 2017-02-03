Hilton Head named top 10 US island to visit this winter

Locals know how great winter is in the Lowcountry, and travel experts are sharing the secret.
Fodor’s Travel experts listed Hilton Head Island as a top ten U.S. island to beat the blues this winter on an MSN article.
Catalina Island, Calif., Key West, Fla., South Padre, Texas, and Amelia Island, Fla. were others listed.
The travel website recommended taking a swing at the golf courses, biking the beach, and kayaking for the active travelers or and catching a performance at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina for those art lovers.
Recently, Hilton Head Island was named the No. 7 “Happiest Seaside Town” in America for 2017 by Coastal Living magazine Friday.
Last year, TripAdvisor ranked Hilton Head Island number 6 on the list of top 10 U.S. Islands in the U.S. Condé Nast Traveler named Hilton Head Island the No. 3 Island in the U.S. as a part of the magazine’s annual Readers' Choice Awards.
Comments