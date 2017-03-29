SC’s longest- and healthiest-living people call Beaufort County home

Beaufort County is home to South Carolina’s healthiest and longest-lived residents, according to the latest iteration of an annual national scorecard.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s County Health Rankings looks at dozens of health, social and economic data to create rankings of health factors — the sorts of things that people do and are done for them that affect health — and outcomes, which are the positive or negative results of those factors.
The interactive map below shows where each of South Carolina’s 46 counties stands in both the health factors and outcomes as well as resulting rankings.
To see a list of the factors and outcomes the foundation uses, scroll beneath the map.
Ranked measures include:
Premature death
Poor or fair health
Poor physical health days
Poor mental health days
Low birthweight
Adult smoking
Adult obesity
Food environment index
Physical inactivity
Access to exercise opportunities
Excessive drinking
Alcohol-impaired driving deaths
Sexually transmitted infections
Teen births
People uninsured
Primary care physicians
Dentists
Mental health providers
Preventable hospital stays
Diabetes monitoring
Mammography screening
High school graduation
Some college
Unemployment
Children in poverty
Income inequality
Children in single-parent households
Social associations
Violent crime
Injury deaths
Air pollution - particulate matter
Drinking water violations
Severe housing problems
Driving alone to work
Long commute - driving alone
Child mortality
Children eligible for free or reduced price lunch
Diabetes prevalence
Disconnected youth
Drug overdose deaths
Firearm fatalities
Food insecurity
Frequent mental distress
Frequent physical distress
Health care costs
HIV prevalence
Homicides
Infant mortality
Insufficient sleep
Limited access to healthy foods
Median household income
Motor vehicle crash deaths
Other primary care providers
Premature age-adjusted mortality
Residential segregation - black/white
Residential segregation - non-white/white
Uninsured adults
Uninsured children
Tap or click here for the complete report (pdf format), including breakdowns by race, more statistical detail and prior year data.
