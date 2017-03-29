Health Care

March 29, 2017 10:22 AM

SC’s longest- and healthiest-living people call Beaufort County home

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

Beaufort County is home to South Carolina’s healthiest and longest-lived residents, according to the latest iteration of an annual national scorecard.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s County Health Rankings looks at dozens of health, social and economic data to create rankings of health factors — the sorts of things that people do and are done for them that affect health — and outcomes, which are the positive or negative results of those factors.

The interactive map below shows where each of South Carolina’s 46 counties stands in both the health factors and outcomes as well as resulting rankings.

To see a list of the factors and outcomes the foundation uses, scroll beneath the map.

Ranked measures include:

Premature death

Poor or fair health

Poor physical health days

Poor mental health days

Low birthweight

Adult smoking

Adult obesity

Food environment index

Physical inactivity

Access to exercise opportunities

Excessive drinking

Alcohol-impaired driving deaths

Sexually transmitted infections

Teen births

People uninsured

Primary care physicians

Dentists

Mental health providers

Preventable hospital stays

Diabetes monitoring

Mammography screening

High school graduation

Some college

Unemployment

Children in poverty

Income inequality

Children in single-parent households

Social associations

Violent crime

Injury deaths

Air pollution - particulate matter

Drinking water violations

Severe housing problems

Driving alone to work

Long commute - driving alone

Child mortality

Children eligible for free or reduced price lunch

Diabetes prevalence

Disconnected youth

Drug overdose deaths

Firearm fatalities

Food insecurity

Frequent mental distress

Frequent physical distress

Health care costs

HIV prevalence

Homicides

Infant mortality

Insufficient sleep

Limited access to healthy foods

Median household income

Motor vehicle crash deaths

Other primary care providers

Premature age-adjusted mortality

Residential segregation - black/white

Residential segregation - non-white/white

Uninsured adults

Uninsured children

Tap or click here for the complete report (pdf format), including breakdowns by race, more statistical detail and prior year data.

Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001

Related content

Health Care

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Head lice: fact or fiction?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos