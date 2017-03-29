SC’s longest- and healthiest-living people call Beaufort County home

0:42 Remains of WWII pilot receive honorable welcome Pause

0:49 Geismar - All things rail

1:46 Residents comment on Beaufort 'mystery company'

0:46 Fort San Marcos: Why is it important?

0:48 Fire department has arsenal of equipment to help those not breathing

1:27 Coming attraction: what's next at the Santa Elena Center

0:38 A look at Mitchelville Preservation Society's Freedom Day

0:47 Beaufort woman, young children, narrowly escape house fire

0:39 Spanish fort comes to life four centuries later