Mobile mammography center to visit Hilton Head

The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center, a screening center on wheels, will stop next month at the Belk stores on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
The free mammogram screenings will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 14 at Shelter Cove Towne Centre.
Women age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible.
After receiving their mammograms, women also can visit the Intimate Apparel area in Belk to receive complimentary bra fittings.
All screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s licensed, female mammography-certified technologists. A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging, will interpret the mammogram. Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 855-655-2662.
