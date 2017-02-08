Three pollen allergy myths you should know

It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75 percent of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin.
Hawaii is America's healthiest state, Californians keep their smoking to a minimum and Kansas saw the largest increase in obesity in the 2016 America's Health Rankings Report from The United Health Foundation.
The invisible, odorless gas claims about 500 lives each year. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you or someone you're with develops signs or symptoms, leave the area and get fresh air immediately.
The Bluffton parents who lost their little boy to a drowning in 2015 are campaigning for automatic external defibrillators (AED's) in every area patrol car. The first responder to 8-year-old Gavin Quance did not have the device. Emergency officials at Hilton Head Fire Rescue already have AED's in all staff vehicles, they say. Captain John Gill, a paramedic, provides the lowdown on the device that saves lives.
In this recorded Skype call, Dr. Gail Demmler-Harrison, a leading expert on congenital cytomegalovirus at Baylor College of Medicine, offers expectant mothers and fathers three simple ways to lessen the chance that their baby contracts CMV.
Sloane Borr is pregnant and lives in the Zika zone in Miami. She wears a hazmat suit, beekeeper's hat, gloves and boots when she goes outside the house into her garden to keep herself and her baby Zika free.
Though Malcolm Alaimo is developmentally disabled and hard of hearing after being born with cytomegalovirus, or CMV, the little boy from Bluffton his "luminous" and "a ball of energy" on Nov. 3, 2016, his mother, Danielle, said.