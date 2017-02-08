Three pollen allergy myths you should know

The Bluffton parents who lost their little boy to a drowning in 2015 are campaigning for automatic external defibrillators (AED's) in every area patrol car. The first responder to 8-year-old Gavin Quance did not have the device. Emergency officials at Hilton Head Fire Rescue already have AED's in all staff vehicles, they say. Captain John Gill, a paramedic, provides the lowdown on the device that saves lives.