Beaufort Count property transfers

Below are publicly available deed transactions from the Beaufort County Register of Deeds Office, going back to January 2016. The initial view is sorted from most recent to oldest. Look at the "Updated" label above the results table to see when we last added data.

Enter text in the filter boxes or select numeric ranges to narrow results. If you click or tap an address link and the database will attempt to show the property on a map. Depending on how the address is entered into the county's records, this might not be successful.

Click or tap column names to sort the table by that column. White arrows indicate which column is sorted and whether it is in ascending (up arrow) or descending (down arrow) order. Tapping or clicking a header a second time reverses the sort order. Example: Tap the "Price" heading to sort results by parcels' sale amount from highest to lowest. Tap again to re-sort the current results from the lowest to highest amount. Note: Parcels with "N/A" values in a sorted column will be excluded from the results.

Want to learn more about a particular transaction? Use the parcel number to locate documents online at the Beaufort County Register of Deeds Office. Select the "Real Property" search and search by "Property ID".

Filters Show me: Addresses with: Text from the address Towns/districts with: Town/district text in the "Address" column Neighborhood names with: Text in the "Neighborhood" column New owner names with: Full or partial text in "Sold to" column Sales dates with: Any date part in format:

"Mon Aug 01 2016" Sales prices up to: $100,000 $200,000 $300,000 $400,000 $500,000 $1 million All up to: Build years with: A 4-digit year Number of full baths up to: 1 2 3 4 All up to: Floor area (sq. ft.) up to: 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 All (sq. ft.) up to: Number of bedrooms up to: 1 2 3 4 All up to: