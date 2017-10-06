Want to know how close you can build to Beaufort County beaches? Check this out

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has released new proposed beachfront jurisdictional lines, according to a department release.
A public hearing will be held for the Beaufort region on Oct. 23 at the Technical College of the Lowcountry at 921 Ribaut Road. The release said the proposed lines are open to public comment through Nov. 6; comment forms can be filled out online.
DHEC’s Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management is required to review and establish beachfront jurisdictional lines periodically. The lines guide beachfront shoreline development, according to the release. The lines do not indicate a no-build area, the release said, as new or existing homes are allowed within the setback area under certain conditions.
DHEC recently published a video explaining jurisdictional lines and their purpose. The release said DHEC staff are available to assist citizens with understanding the lines and the process. More information on beachfront jurisdictional lines can be found here.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
