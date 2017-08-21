More of this coming to Sea Pines starting today

Sand fences have been erected in an attempt to keep a bulldozed berm of sand in place in front of this oceanfront home photographed on Friday along Hilton Head Island’s South Beach near beach emergency call marker 23. The home is one of several that were left hanging over the edge of the surf after Hurricane Matthew eroded away the beach last October. This home is near the center of the South Island Emergency Beach Fill, which will replace the sand washed away by the hurricane and is expected to begin on Aug. 27. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com