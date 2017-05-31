‘It’s a mini-hotel’: Homeowners fear connected properties could turn neighborhood into resort

2:45 Beaufort County Council votes down Hilton Head National zoning request Pause

2:25 Tenant of 'nightmare house' on his artwork and career

3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad

1:19 Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone

0:58 Renovations under way at the Heyward House

0:38 Fallen trees are gone but house remains the same

0:52 Take a look inside some of Hilton Head Island's most expensive, exclusive rentals on Airbnb and see how much they cost

1:30 Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option