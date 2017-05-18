Company seeks big bucks from Sea Pines Resort for hurricane cleanup

A Michigan company claims that Sea Pines Resort and Harbour Town owes it nearly $600,000 for Hurricane Matthew cleanup, according to a lawsuit and a company representative.
Cheyenne Partners LLC, operating under the business name of Rainbow International Restoration and Cleaning of Monroe, Mich., contends in the lawsuit, filed May 2 in Beaufort County Circuit Court, that Sea Pines contracted with the company for the “improvement and remediation of the Sea Pines Property and Harbour Town Property.”
The suit didn’t provide details on the type of work done, though Pam Meyer, the mitigation coordinator for Rainbow International of the Low Country, said Thursday the Michigan company did hurricane cleanup work.
“We had a lot of different franchises down here,” she said, adding that the Low Country franchise is not involved with the suit, though it does work in Sea Pines Resort.
The suit alleges Sea Pines Resort and Harbour Town have refused to pay the company $585,877, as required by the contract.
Sea Pines Resort officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Charleston attorney Christy Ford Allen, who represents Rainbow International, declined comment when contacted.
According to the lawsuit, the owed amount includes labor and materials, though it doesn’t specify the date or location of the work.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette reported that Sea Pines was one of the hardest hit areas after Hurricane Matthew.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
