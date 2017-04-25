Health and wellness center on Hilton Head Island sells for more than $3 million

Hilton Head Health, a wellness retreat and weight loss spa resort, has recently sold, according to documents filed with the Beaufort County Register of Deeds.
More than four acres at the wellness center at 14 Valencia Road on Hilton Head Island sold for $3.3 million March 31.
The new owner of Hilton Head Health is H3 Hilton Head, a limited liability company registered in North Carolina in February.
According to a limited warranty deed detailing the sale of Hilton Head Health, Kevin J. Carter serves as the president of H3 Hilton Head.
Requests for comments from Hilton Head Health representatives were unsuccessful Tuesday.
