Palmetto Bluff reveals new residential development, Moreland Village

Palmetto Bluff recently unveiled Moreland Village, a new neighborhood that will eventually span 600 acres and include 500 home sites.
The first phase of the development has opened as a 60-acre site with 92 lots that range from $275,000 to $1 million.
Moreland Village will be centered on an amenities complex, where activities such as oyster roasts, cocktail parties and bowling competitions will be held. There is also an outfitters center for outdoor events, classrooms for the Palmetto Bluff conservancy, a fitness center with spinning, yoga and Pilates classes, a family pool and bar, an artist’s cottage where artisanal events will be held, and the Boundary, which has a game room, smokehouse, bowling alley, bar, lounge and a lawn with hammocks and firepits.
Details: www.palmettobluff.com
Comments