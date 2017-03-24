This Beaufort County island named wealthiest in SC. Check out some of its most expensive homes.

A recent survey found the wealthiest zip code in South Carolina is a small Beaufort County island that oddly was listed as the tenth most stressed-out ZIP code in the U.S. just a few years ago.
According to Time Magazine, a GOBankingRates survey using median home value data from Zillow found that Daufuskie Island (along with parts of greater Bluffton that share its ZIP code) is the wealthiest ZIP code in South Carolina.
The survey estimated the median home value in 29915 at $488,900, based on data from Zillow.
Oddly enough, in 2014, another real estate blog, Movoto, listed 29915 as a top 10 most stressed-out ZIP code based on a combination of stress-inducing circumstances, including high unemployment, long work hours, commute times and low median incomes.
Check out some of the highest price homes listed on Zillow in the 29915:
Comments