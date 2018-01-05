There will be more sunset views at this Hilton Head restaurant after this expansion

Crazy Crab Jarvis Creek’s outdoor seating is being expanded in a big way.
Ground was recently broken at the Hilton Head Island restaurant and the expansion is expected to be completed in the spring, said Abby Wirth, spokesperson for the The Coastal Restaurants & Bars restaurant group.
Once completed, the covered outdoor area with a view of Jarvis Creek will be able to seat 400 guests — 75 more than it could before.
The outdoor bar will be expending from four seats to 40.
“This will make a huge difference in the summer,” Wirth said. “There has always been a high demand for more outdoor seating with that view.”
Other features, such as a fire-pit and a spot for live performing, will be added with the expansion.
“It will be year round,” Wirth said. “It is covered, and they will be adding a ton of heaters.”
The expansion also will create a better opportunity for private functions, she said.
Crazy Crab Jarvis Creek is at 104 William Hilton Parkway.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments