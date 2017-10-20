Ready for a challenge? Beaufort has a new escape room for you

You will have an hour to uncover the mysteries of the 1710 tavern, Area 51, Da Vinci Code or Grandpa’s Attic during a visit to Beaufort’s newest escape room.
Every Second Counts Escape Room opened late last month at 22 Sams Point Way with four themed rooms. Another two rooms will be added soon.
Escape rooms are a live strategy game where groups try to “escape” a room within an hour by solving riddles, clues and hints.
The business can accommodate teams from two to eight players. The cost is $25 per person for each scenario played.
A grand opening event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4. Live music, a pig roast, a cash money machine and green screen photo favors will be a part of the celebration.
Every Second Counts is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
To book a room, visit everysecondcountsesc.com or call 843 525-9000.
