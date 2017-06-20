Ever wonder what it’d be like to escape a serial killer’s lair? New Bluffton business can help you with that

The latest national trend of escape rooms has come to Bluffton with the opening of Trapped: An Escape Room Experience, at 70 Pennington Drive.
For $30 a person, you and a group of up to eight people can work a series of clues in an attempt to escape from the “May River Murderer’s” house, which opened Monday.
“You are in a serial killer situation,” owner Tony Long said about the escape room. “It is as if you woke up in the room and you have one hour to find the clues to escape the house.”
There are three rooms within the house and they must be unlocked to win the game within the hour, Long said.
Currently May River Murderer is the only option offered, Long said. He said additional space at the business could be renovated to add another set of rooms later.
The escape room is open from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 10:30 p.m. Sundays.
Book reservations at www.trappedbluffton.com or call 843-301-8543.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
