Craving Thai? Check out this new Hilton Head Restaurant

Thai Ocean Hilton Head by Ruan Thai Cuisine recently opened on Hilton Head Island in the former Angler’s Beach Market Grill building at 2 N. Forest Beach Drive.
The restaurant’s menu features items such as Pineapple fried rice, lemon chicken, ginger soft shell crab and mango seabass with entrees ranging from $13.95 to $24.95, according to a menu posted on its Facebook page.
The business is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It is open noon to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed Tuesdays.
For more information, call 843 715-8956.
Angler’s Beach Market Grill closed last year after the owners decided to retire, according to a message from its Facebook page. The business was open for seven years.
