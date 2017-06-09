Shrimp and burger shack opening on Hilton Head Island

SERG Restaurant Group, owners of popular island restaurants such as Skull Creek Boathouse, Poseidon and One Hot Mama’s, announced Friday that it plans to shake things up a little with a new fast-casual spot.
Marley’s Shrimp and Burger Shack will be a quick counter service-style restaurant next to Marley’s Island Grille, a press release states. The release said the shack will open later this month.
A full menu, including New England-style seafood rolls, shrimp chowder and griddle burger, will give residents and visitors multiple options at a cheaper price than at a full-service restaurant, the release states.
“Inspired by our travels up and down the East Coast experiencing the great seafood shacks, we felt there was a need for a walk-up, ‘order here,’ fast-casual concept,” the release says. “We felt that guests needed a place where they can sit outside at picnic tables, and enjoy quality food at reasonable prices.”
SERG chefs from One Hot Mama’s, includ ing award-winning Chef Orchid Paulmeier of the Food Network, created the menu options, the release states.
Marley’s Shrimp and Burger Shack will have a full bar and serve lunch and dinner, according to the release.
For all of the latest news and information, follow the restaurant on Facebook @marleysshrimpshackhhi.
