June 09, 2017 4:01 PM

Shrimp and burger shack opening on Hilton Head Island

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

SERG Restaurant Group, owners of popular island restaurants such as Skull Creek Boathouse, Poseidon and One Hot Mama’s, announced Friday that it plans to shake things up a little with a new fast-casual spot.

Marley’s Shrimp and Burger Shack will be a quick counter service-style restaurant next to Marley’s Island Grille, a press release states. The release said the shack will open later this month.

A full menu, including New England-style seafood rolls, shrimp chowder and griddle burger, will give residents and visitors multiple options at a cheaper price than at a full-service restaurant, the release states.

“Inspired by our travels up and down the East Coast experiencing the great seafood shacks, we felt there was a need for a walk-up, ‘order here,’ fast-casual concept,” the release says. “We felt that guests needed a place where they can sit outside at picnic tables, and enjoy quality food at reasonable prices.”

SERG chefs from One Hot Mama’s, includ ing award-winning Chef Orchid Paulmeier of the Food Network, created the menu options, the release states.

Marley’s Shrimp and Burger Shack will have a full bar and serve lunch and dinner, according to the release.

For all of the latest news and information, follow the restaurant on Facebook @marleysshrimpshackhhi.

